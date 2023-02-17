Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 245 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.78. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

