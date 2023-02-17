Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,708 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

