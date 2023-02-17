Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 518 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.93 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

