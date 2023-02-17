Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

