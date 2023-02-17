Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.2 %

SIA stock opened at C$12.45 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The company has a market cap of C$907.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.13.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.