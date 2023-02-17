Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.55 and traded as high as C$12.47. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 170,725 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.94%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

