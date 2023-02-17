SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,600 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

First Solar Profile

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.