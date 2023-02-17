SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,707 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,682,000 after purchasing an additional 945,577 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 293,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

