SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,461.00.

SHEL stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,963. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

