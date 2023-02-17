SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $5.77 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Avient worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,528. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

