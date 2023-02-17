SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,452 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up approximately 1.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of HAL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 1,978,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,102,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

