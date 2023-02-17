SIR Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

