SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 211,115 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,115 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 3.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,462. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

