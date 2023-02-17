SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.31 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE MUR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,380. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

