SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $155.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

SITE opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

