SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $155.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance
SITE opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
