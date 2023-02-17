SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $156.26, but opened at $150.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 34,601 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

