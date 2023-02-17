Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 100,879 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

