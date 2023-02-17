Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 140,332 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

