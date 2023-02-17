Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 640,800 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 22,885.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.32% of Unum Group worth $24,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

