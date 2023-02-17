Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

