Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

EXPD opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

