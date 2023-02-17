Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $346.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at $403,703,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

