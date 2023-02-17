Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,365 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $246.52 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

