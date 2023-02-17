Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 56,471 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,471 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 70.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 465,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

