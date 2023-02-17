Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 90,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,556 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

