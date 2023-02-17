SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$27.50 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

