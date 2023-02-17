Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 440 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Presidio Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 71,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 367,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 94,194 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

