Smith Moore & CO. Buys New Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 442,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 2.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DBMF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 64,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,166. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

