Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

