Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,052. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

