Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.96% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

QINT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.