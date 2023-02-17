Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.17. The company had a trading volume of 206,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

