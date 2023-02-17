Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

