Smith Moore & CO. Sells 355 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.48. 298,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,226. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

