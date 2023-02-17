Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.15 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $139.00 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28376264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,482,937,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,482,988,367 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.