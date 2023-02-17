Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,639,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78.

On Friday, December 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

