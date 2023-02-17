SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Up 6.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 4,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

SOL Global Investments Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

