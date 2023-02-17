Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.