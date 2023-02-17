Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Sonoco Products worth $38,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

