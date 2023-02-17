Sourceless Hits One Day Volume of $211.88 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $118.98 million and $211.88 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00219314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,747.48 or 1.00003344 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680164 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

