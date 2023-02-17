South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

