Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading 26% Higher

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares traded up 26% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 115,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 25,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Spark Power Group Trading Up 24.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

