SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $136,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

