SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 271,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

