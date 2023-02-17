SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 490.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

