SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 490.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.49. The stock had a trading volume of 168,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

