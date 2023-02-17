Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.