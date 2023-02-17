SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $158.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $150.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $805,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,273,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,108.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,823 shares of company stock worth $12,634,752. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

