Spyglass Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,731 shares during the period. Match Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Match Group worth $63,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $42.95. 514,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,332. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

