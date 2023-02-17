Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 159,478 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,478 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Affirm worth $58,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 3,284,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,259,715. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

